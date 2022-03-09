- (PLX AI) - Semperit says 2022 EBITDA expected to be significantly below average market expectations.
- • Due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the related restrictive measures and imponderables, the Semperit Group expects material bottlenecks as well as significant price increases for raw materials, intermediate goods, energy and transport services
- • Says could see delivery delays and constraints
- • Says current market expectations for EBITDA were EUR 100-120 million
- • Says exact financial impact on the Semperit Group's expected annual result cannot be estimated at this point
