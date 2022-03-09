

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) reported Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled -$3.68 million, or -$0.03 per share. This compares with -$0.84 million, or -$0.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.1% to $95.46 million from $97.55 million last year.



Overseas Shipholding Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): -$3.68 Mln. vs. -$0.84 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.03 vs. -$0.01 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $95.46 Mln vs. $97.55 Mln last year.



