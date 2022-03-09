Triple Point Social Housing REIT (SOHO) will propose certain changes to its investment policy and restrictions at the next AGM to be held on 27 May 2022. The changes reflect the evolution of market practice and provide additional flexibility to pursue a strong investment pipeline, on terms compatible with SOHO's existing return targets. We make no changes to our forecasts ahead of the release of FY21 results, expected in late March.

