Digital Investment Market Size Worth USD 6,964.18 Billion by 2028 - Million Insights

FELTON, Calif., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital investment market size is estimated to reach USD 6,964.18 billion by 2028 and is expected to register a CAGR of 16.1% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report by Million Insights. The cheaper cost structure of digital investments is the crucial factor that drives the growth of the market. Quick accessibility and user-friendly structure of the digital investment is another factor that drives the industry growth. Data security and compliance concerns are the key factors restraining the growth. Most of the major companies working in the market are adopting the strategy of product innovations to capture maximum market share.

Digital Investment Market Report Highlights

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.8% from 2021 to 2028. Digitalization and the COVID-19 pandemic have rapidly increased consumer demand for digital investment in this region.

is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.8% from 2021 to 2028. Digitalization and the COVID-19 pandemic have rapidly increased consumer demand for digital investment in this region. The neobrokers segment is likely to register the highest CAGR of 16.5% from 2021 to 2028. Neobrokers provide access to all types of investment. They offer simplicity, as the digitized process makes it easy for users to trade and invest.

The robo-advisors segment held the largest revenue share of more than 65% in 2020 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of over 15.0% from 2021 to 2028, due to the benefits of robo-advisors like minimum overhead costs.

Digital Investment Market Growth & Trends

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted market growth. The digital investment market observed significant growth due to the increased adoption of digital investment platforms for efficient wealth and asset management in a volatile market during the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the investors took benefit of investment opportunities that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, the market for digital investments is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period.

The robo-advisors segment dominated the market and contributed a revenue share of around 65% in 2020 and is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2021 to 2028. Robo-advisors have minimum overhead costs as they are hosted electronically and permit customers to change and personalize their online investments to achieve long-term financial goals and short-term investment plans. Moreover, the customers are looking out for digital solutions that help them to budget, save, and invest their money.

North America accounted for the largest market share of more than 65% in 2020. The U.S. contributed a major share to the large revenue generation of the market. The maximum usage of digital investment platforms such as robo-advisors and neobrokers due to their important benefits such as accessibility, security, ease, and personalization contributed to more revenue generation in North America.

Digital Investment Market Segmentation

Million Insights has segmented the global digital investment market based on type and region:

Digital Investment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2028)

Neobrokers



Robo-advisors

Digital Investment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





South Africa

List of Key Players of the Digital Investment Market

Robinhood Markets, Inc.

eToro Ltd.

Betterment LLC

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

Plus500

Ally Financial Inc.

TD Ameritrade, Inc.

Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.

& Co., Inc. Stash Financial, LLC

E-Trade Financial Holdings, LLC

