Heat Exchangers Market to Reach USD 22630 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.8% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Heat Exchangers Market is Segmented by Type (Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger, Plate Heat Exchanger, Air Cooled Heat Exchanger), by Application (Electric Power & Metallurgy, Petrochemical, Shipbuilding Industry, Mechanical Industry, Food Industry, Central Heating): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Heavy Machinery Category.

The global Heat Exchanger market size is estimated to be worth USD 16140 Million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 22630 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.8% during the review period.

Major factors driving the growth of the heat exchangers market:

The Heat Exchanger market is expected to grow due to increased use in various end-user sectors such as. Heat exchangers are used in refrigeration, heating, and air-conditioning systems, power plants, chemical processing systems, food processing systems, automobile radiators, and waste heat recovery units, among other engineering applications.

Furthermore, the heat exchangers market is expected to increase as the world becomes more industrialized and nuclear power plants become more prevalent.

Browse The Table Of Contents And List Of Figures At: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Auto-1380/global-heat-exchanger

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF HEAT EXCHANGERS MARKET

The petrochemical industry's increasing use of heat exchangers is expected to drive the heat exchangers market. Condensation of solvents and other chemicals, cooling and heating of reactors, production units, and intermediate products, cooling of hydrocarbons and water, and heat recovery from materials and processes are all examples of heat exchanger applications in the petrochemical industry.

Heat Exchangers Market is expected to grow due to the increasing use of Shell & Tube Heat Exchangers in various industries. Shell and tube heat exchangers have an exterior shell with a bundle of tubes running through the middle, as the name suggests. These are the most common type of tube heat exchangers used in the process, petroleum, and HVAC industries, and they're found in a lot of big chemical plants.

The Heat Exchangers Market will be driven by the growing industrialization of developing economies. Rapid industrialization in APAC's developing economies, such as China and India, is expected to boost demand for heat exchangers due to rising investments, raw material prices, and low-cost labor. Manufacturing, commercial, and industrial projects in the region have also aided the global heat exchangers market's overall growth. Heat exchanger demand is rising due to increased demand from the chemical, HVACR, petrochemical, and oil & gas industries, as well as government initiatives in countries like Japan and India to develop thermal and solar energy.

The Heat Exchangers Market will be driven by the growing number of nuclear power plants. Heat exchangers have a significant impact on a nuclear power plant's overall efficiency and power output. The increased use of heat exchangers in nuclear reactors, as well as the upgrade of existing nuclear plants and proposed new nuclear power plant projects, are key opportunities for the heat exchangers market players.

Ability to increase efficiency by capturing waste heat to drive heat exchangers market growth. All industries around the world produce waste heat that can be trapped and reused to use high temperatures and high energies. Because the equipment is equipped with the functionality to do so, it is in high demand across all industry verticals. Their use ultimately pays off for the owner because it improves the heat and lowers the energy cost per unit. Furthermore, application industries like power plants and the food and beverage industry are growing at a healthy rate, boosting investment in such exchangers.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-1380/Global_Heat_Exchanger_Market

HEAT EXCHANGER MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

Based on type, Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger is expected to be the most lucrative segment. This is due to its advantages over other types of heat exchangers, which include a lower price when compared to plate-type coolers, the ability to operate at higher temperatures and pressures, and more. Because of their ease of maintenance and compatibility with various types of seawater coolants, shell and tube heat exchangers are the preferred choice.

Based on application, petrochemical is expected to be the most lucrative.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share of over 30%, followed by North America and Europe, both having a share over 50% percent.

Download Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-1380/Global_Heat_Exchanger_Market

TOP COMPANIES IN THE HEAT EXCHANGER MARKET:

Top companies in the Heat Exchanger market include Alfa Laval, Kelvion (GEA), SPX, IHI, Danfoss (Sondex), etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a market share of over 35%.

Other Key Players are:

SPX-Flow

DOOSAN

API

KNM

Funke

Xylem

Thermowave

Hisaka

SWEP

LARSEN & TOUBRO

Accessen

THT

Hitachi Zosen

LANPEC

Siping ViEX

Beichen

Lanzhou LS

Defon

Ormandy

FL-HTEP

Inquire for Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-1380/Global_Heat_Exchanger

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-1380&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS:

The global Graphite Heat Exchanger market was valued at USD 500 Million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 735 Million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021-2027.

was valued at in 2020 and it is expected to reach by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021-2027. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers market size is estimated to be worth USD 11140 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 14260 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.2% during the review period.

size is estimated to be worth in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.2% during the review period. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Scraped Surface Heat Exchangers market size is estimated to be worth USD 323.6 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 402.4 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.7% during the review period.

size is estimated to be worth in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.7% during the review period. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Plate and Frame Heat Exchangers market size is estimated to be worth USD 4155.2 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 5137.5 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.6% during the review period.

size is estimated to be worth in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.6% during the review period. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Brazed Plate Heat Exchanger market size is estimated to be worth USD 112.1 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 130.7 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.6% during the review period.

size is estimated to be worth in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.6% during the review period. Global Gas-to-liquid Plate Heat Exchangers Market Outlook 2022

Global Military Heat Exchangers Market Research Report 2022

Global Welded Plate Heat Exchangers Market Outlook 2022

Global Flat Plate Heat Exchanger Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Air Cooled Heat Exchanger Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Metal Plate Heat Exchanger Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Aluminium Plate-fin Heat Exchanger Market Outlook 2022

Global and United States Gasketed Plate Heat Exchanger Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Click here to see related reports on Global Heat Exchanger Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg