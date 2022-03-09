Called GC PowerNest, the battery has a storage capacity of 5kWh and a voltage of 51.2V. It is scalable in an eight-stack configuration, thus reaching a capacity of up to 40kWh.From pv magazine Germany Polish electronics supplier Green Cell has launched a residential battery based on lithium iron phosphate cells (LiFePO4). Called GC PowerNest, the battery has a storage capacity of 5kWh and a voltage of 51.2V. It is scalable in an eight-stack configuration, thus reaching a capacity of up to 40kWh. The new product is offered in a black casing and its weight is 50kg. It must be mounted on walls and ...

