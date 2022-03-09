Envela Corporation: Envela to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2022 / Envela Corporation (NYSE American:ELA) ("Envela" or the "Company"), the North American leader in the "re-commerce" business, announced that it plans to report its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 after the market close on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Envela is the North American leader in the "re-commerce" business enabling a better world via the circular economy; empowering both buyers and sellers to extend the useful life of specialty and durable goods and to seize retail, recycling and reverse logistics opportunities in the supply chain; and ultimately enriching consumers and manufacturers alike. Envela operates primarily via two re-commerce business segments DGSE and ECHG. Envela's B2C portfolio ("DGSE") includes retail stores and online sites offering luxury hard assets and precious metals including gold, silver and diamonds. Envela's B2B portfolio ("ECHG") both re- commercializes consumer electronics and IT equipment as well as provides end-of-life recycling services for products in a variety of industries. Envela conducts its re-commerce operations at retail and wholesale levels, through distributors, resellers, dedicated stores and online. The holdings in all of Envela's business units have recognized multiple years of growth. Envela is a Nevada corporation, headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Additional information about Envela is available at its investor-relations site, Envela.com.

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, including statements regarding the potential future success of business lines and strategies. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, market conditions and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release except as required by law.

