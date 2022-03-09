WEVO Conversion: WEVO Expands Leadership Team as Record Growth Continues, Tripling Sales in the Rapidly Evolving UX Research Space

Chief Data Officer, Vice President of Marketing, and Head of People join WEVO leadership team at a time of rapid growth as Human-Augmented AI revolutionizes UX research.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2022 / WEVO, the next-gen user experience (UX) platform that enables anyone to effortlessly capture reliable customer insight, today announced the hiring of Dustin Garvey , Chief Data Officer, Crystal Jones , Vice President of Marketing, and Allie Hagerty , Head of People. The new additions to the leadership team come on the heels of a banner year as WEVO tripled its sales and ARR in 2021.

WEVO revolutionizes UX research leveraging the power of AI, delivering reliable UX insights to user researchers, product managers, and marketers, effortlessly. In addition to tripling sales and ARR in 2021, the company's momentum is a reflection of new customers including one of the leading global financial services companies and one of the largest auto manufacturers in the world. WEVO's agency partnerships program has continued expanding, including three of the largest digital agencies globally. The company saw record growth for 2021, growing sales by 201% year-over-year .

"WEVO is excited to welcome a breadth of new talent who all hold a customer-first and insights-led ethos," said Nitzan Shaer, CEO, WEVO. "The UX research space is at an inflection point. Our team's expansion is a testament to the demand for organizations to become insight-led through accessible and reliable user feedback. WEVO continues to be uniquely positioned as a leader in this space by leveraging AI to generate insights in an effortless way."

WEVO's new Chief Data Officer, Dustin Garvey holds a PhD in Nuclear Engineering and has registered 48 patents in his name. He comes to WEVO with an extensive background in Machine Learning (ML) and Natural Language Processing (NLP). In his previous roles, Dustin managed data science teams at GE Global Research and Oracle. He will be focused on further automating the process of deriving insights.

Crystal Jones, WEVO's new Vice President of Marketing, is a strategic marketing leader with a rapidly rising career in B2B tech. Her expertise in building marketing and PR campaigns for enterprise, mid-size, and start-up businesses comes with a complete marketing approach for go-to-market, sales enablement, and channel support. In her new role, Crystal will be responsible for influencing strategic direction by aligning stakeholders, using data analytics to highlight opportunities, listening to constructive feedback, and adapting plans rapidly.

Allie Hagerty is WEVO's new Head of People. Allie is a well-versed human resources and organizational management leader with a demonstrated history of working in the tech sector. Allie comes to WEVO with previous Director of HR experience at gig-economy marketplace, Jobble, and Talent Specialist roles at JRNI and Wayfair. Allie's new role will have her helping WEVO succeed in areas including Recruitment, Employee Relations, Benefits Administration, Candidate Experience, Employer Branding and Culture.

