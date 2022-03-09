Benchmark Pyramid: Wander-Worthy Retreats: Spring Into Adventure With Benchmark Resorts & Hotels

Save up to 30% on spring travel escapes and enter to win a $2,000 dream vacation including airfare

BOSTON, MA and THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2022 / Get spring travel plans off the ground with seasonal offers by Benchmark Resorts & Hotels®. Designed to inspire Spring Adventures, travelers can save up to 30% on their escape to one of the leading hospitality company's treasured portfolio properties. From scenic hot air balloon rides through Vermont to zipline tours in Wisconsin and white sand beach retreats in Florida, there's plenty to inspire travelers' wanderlust.

Benchmark Resorts & Hotels is also launching a sweepstakes for a $2,000 travel experience including airfare, redeemable at any of its Spring Adventures participating properties. To enter, visit the website by May 10. In addition to the grand prize, two runner-up winners will receive $500 eGift cards for travel with Benchmark Resorts & Hotels. Winners will be announced by June 15 and no purchase is necessary to participate.

Northeast Adventures

Take the ultimate off-road getaway at The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa in Manchester, Vt. set amidst the scenic Green Mountains. Two spring options await travelers, both complemented by overnight accommodations and a $50 resort credit: The Land Rover Experience offers adrenaline pumping action as guests push their personal limits driving the newest Land Rover on a dynamic 80-acre course during a 1-hour driving experience designed for two. Or, travelers can opt for the Unlimited Golf with a View package, including one day of unlimited golf at The Golf Club at The Equinox, plus preferred tee times when booked in advance.

Additional northwest adventures include: 22% off accommodations at The Heldrich in New Brunswick, N.J.; up to 20% savings on rooms at Spruce Point Inn in Boothbay Harbor, Maine, with added perks like a $50 per day Salty Stag dining credit, a bottle of wine delivered to the room compliments of the hotel, plus two tickets to the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens; up to 20% off accommodations in Burlington at The Essex, Vermont's Culinary Resort & Spa, including nightly hot cocoa and s'mores by the fire pit as a treat for guests; and 15% off accommodations at Saranac Waterfront Lodge in Saranac Lake, N.Y., made sweeter with a s'mores kit treat.

Southeast Sensations

Beach seekers will find plenty to do and much to save in Florida with Benchmark Resorts & Hotels' spring offers. The Call Me Cuban package at Miami Beach's Cardozo South Beach includes a $50 restaurant credit, daily breakfast for two, complimentary beach cruiser bicycles, chairs and towels for the beach and access to Crunch Fitness. Or travelers can opt for the Treasured Spring Break package at Costa d'Este Beach Resort in Vero Beach, which includes a $25 nightly resort credit plus guest perks like non-motorized watersports rentals, use of beach cruiser bicycles, daily beach loungers and umbrella for two, and sunrise yoga by the spa on select days. In St. Pete, a Spring Break Getaway offer at Bellwether Beach Resort includes up to 25% off rates plus a $50 nightly spending credit, and nearby at The Beachcomber Hotel guests will find a $25 nightly credit to spend at Jimmy B's Beach Bar. Additionally, travelers finding themselves yearning for a vacation in the Florida Keys can receive 15% off accommodations plus a $100 resort credit at Hawks Cay Resort in Duck Key, Fla.

In the Outer Banks, Sanderling Resort in Duck, N.C. features three private beach accesses, so travelers are always just steps from the sand. The resort is offering the third night free through April and the fifth night free from May to September. At Stonewall Resort in Roanoke, WV travelers can save 20% on a three-night stay or 15% on a two-night stay in the lodge, with spring activities aplenty like pontoon boating, kayaking or a CraigCat ride. Those seeking a woodland retreat can nestle into Virginia's The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center after an adventurous day spent on the mountain trails. As part of the Hiker's Rejuvenation Package, the Salt Sanctuary Foot Soak with handmade, aromatic minerals is a blissful cap to the day.

Zipping Through the Midwest

Make it an overnight experience at The Abbey Resort, the premier resort on the shores of Wisconsin's Lake Geneva. Venture into the canopies with Lake Geneva Ziplines and Adventures where travelers can experience their full zipline tour at a preferred rate before heading to one of the resort's restaurants ($25 dining credit included).

Southwest Spring Break

Head to the Texas Hill Country at La Cantera Resort & Spa in San Antonio for the ultimate family fun this spring break. Enjoy a free breakfast at Sweetfire Kitchen before setting off with the little ones to explore the rural countryside on a Kid's Club guided nature hike. Or opt for the Six Flags Fiesta Texas package designed for a family of four including amusement park tickets and complimentary shuttle transportation, daily breakfast, and superhero capes for the kids.

Additional southwest adventures include: 20% off best available rates at Scottsdale, Arizona's Hotel Valley Ho and Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale, $50 resort credit for cocktails, dishes and other dining experiences at Texas' Margaritaville Lake Resort in Lake Conroe near Houston, and $50 dining credit at Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center in College Station.

Western Wonderland

At Willows Lodge in Woodinville enjoy a beautiful Pacific Northwest spring adventure in Washington. Take in the sights of Lake Washington on a two-hour self-captained electric Duffy boat excursion - complete with a deluxe charcuterie board for two. And toast the trip with a bottle of complimentary sparkling wine.

Additional western adventures include: up to 30% off Utah's tech-driven, socially-oriented YOTELPAD Park City; 40% off accommodations at Forest Suites Resort in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. where skiers can enjoy epic, sunny conditions on the slopes and the adventure around the beautiful Lake Tahoe Basin; 15% off accommodations at Skamania Lodge in Stevenson, Wash. where guests can take in views of the surrounding old-growth forest and beautiful Columbia River; a $25 nightly resort credit plus on-property pers like tennis, bocce ball, cornhole, horseshoes and disc golf at Chaminade Resort & Spa in Santa Cruz, Calif.; and a $25 daily resort credit at Lake Arrowhead Resort and Spa in Lake Arrowhead, Calif.

Island Experience

Set sail to Bermuda's island paradise and experience the water view accommodations at Cambridge Beaches in Somerset Village. Splash into the resort's multiple beaches and pools before venturing over to a full-service spa and a variety of dining options ($25 daily resort credit included).

Benchmark Resorts & Hotels' spring adventures getaway offers can be booked online. Blackout dates and restrictions may apply, and reservations are subject to availability and resort-specific booking windows. Full promotion details are available on the website.

