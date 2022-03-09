Provenir, a gold event sponsor, will unveil its new Provenir AI risk decisioning solution for fintechs and financial services providers

Provenir, a global leader in AI-powered risk decisioning software for the fintech industry, today announced that Carol Hamilton, Provenir senior vice president of Global Solutions, will participate in a panel session titled, "Achieving Digital Acceleration What Do Incumbents Need To Do?" at Finovate Europe 2022, held at the Intercontinental O2 in London March 22-23.

Provenir will also use the event as the global launch pad for its new Provenir AI-Powered Decisioning Platform that delivers a unique combination of data, decisioning and AI for more accurate, automated risk decisions across the customer lifecycle. Attendees can view a demo at the Provenir stand #43 in the Expo Hall.

Hamilton's panel session takes place Wednesday, March 23 at 9:35 a.m. BST and will be moderated by Maria Phillips of Bridge RegTech. Hamilton will be joined by fellow panelists from SEB, ING, and AXA Next to discuss creating a lasting culture of innovation, competing in the global battle for talent, and strategies for incumbents to compete against fintechs.

During the session, Hamilton will speak to how fintechs and financial services organizations can adopt AI-powered decisioning to access the right data and support improved decisioning across the customer lifecycle.

According to a recent survey sponsored by Provenir, AI-enabled risk decisioning is seen as key to usher in improvements in many areas, including fraud prevention (78%), automating decisions across the credit lifecycle (58%), improving cost savings and efficiency (57%), more competitive pricing (51%) and improving accuracy of credit risk profiles (47%).

Finovate Europe showcases cutting-edge banking and financial technology through a unique blend of short-form demos and key insights from industry thought leaders. Attendees can watch the session live or on demand by purchasing a Finovate Europe 2022 digital pass.

