Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 09.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! InnoCan Pharma veröffentlicht erste LPT-Behandlungsresultate bei Arthritis!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ER6Q ISIN: FR0010208488 Ticker-Symbol: GZF 
Tradegate
09.03.22
14:22 Uhr
11,112 Euro
+0,530
+5,01 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ENGIE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENGIE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,08011,08414:25
11,07611,08614:25
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CHENIERE ENERGY
CHENIERE ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHENIERE ENERGY INC121,00-1,63 %
ENGIE SA11,112+5,01 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.