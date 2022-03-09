Clean Vision Corporation: Clean Vision's Clean-Seas India Signs Definitive Agreement with CSIR / IICT; Opens R&D Facility to Support the Project

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2022 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTCQB:CLNV), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable clean tech and green energy businesses, today announced its wholly owned subsidiary Clean-Seas India has finalized a definitive agreement with India's Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and its Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) for the joint collaboration on improvements in waste plastic-to-energy pyrolysis, hydrogen reformation and fuel cell technologies. The work shall be carried out at Clean-Seas India's new R&D facility in Hyderabad, India.

The agreement calls for engineers from Clean-Seas India (CSI) and IICT to work closely in the above referenced functions including collaboratively designed manufacturing processes, as well as to commercialize and scale the technologies. The Agreement's initial term is set for one year, commencing on the commissioning (full operational status) of CSI's pilot pyrolysis unit expected for the middle of this month.

Photo below : Clean Vision CEO Dan Bates (center) with Team Clean-Seas India and IICT at Agreement Signing.

The Clean-Seas pilot pyrolysis plant has cleared India customs in Mumbai, is now being transported to the Company's R&D site, where it is scheduled to arrive this week, upon which CSI engineers will begin installing and testing the unit. Clean Vision Chief Executive Officer, Dan Bates, arrived in Hyderabad earlier this week to sign the IICT agreement and to supervise the unit's installation and testing.

This new facility will serve to demonstrate the Company's scalable technology for converting waste-plastic into valuable commodities such as low sulfur fuels, and AquaHTM - the Company's branded hydrogen output. In addition, all fuel cell development, testing and manufacturing will commence at the Hyderabad location. The customization of its recently licensed hydrogen fuel cell is expected to be completed in the second quarter of the year. The new facility will also serve as a demonstration point for other government and private sector officials from the Asian and Middle East regions.

"Converting LOI's or MOU's into binding contracts are fundamental to the success of our business, and are the result of good planning, teamwork and execution," said Dan Bates, Clean Vision CEO.

Mr. Venkat Kumar Tangirala, Managing Director of Clean-Seas India, added, "Here we are -- after nearly a year of planning, analysis, investment, logistics, and tech development -- I and the Clean-Seas engineering teams are excited to have finalized our definitive agreement with IICT and thrilled to soon throw the switch on our first installation as we strive to do our part mitigating both the global waste-plastics and climate change crises."

About Clean-Seas, Inc.

Clean-Seas, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Clean Vision. It provides efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address the global waste plastic crisis as well as creating economic opportunity and social benefit in emerging and developed economies across the world. Clean-Seas offers "best in class" pyrolysis technology deployment for plastic waste-to-energy recycling, including securing feedstock and off-take agreements. For more information, visit: clean-seas.com.

About Clean Vision Corporation

Clean Vision is a public company that acquires and operates a portfolio of synergistic companies in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors. For more information, visit: cleanvisioncorp.com.

