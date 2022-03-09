Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2022) - Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (OTCQB: MDNGF) (the "Company" or "Midnight Sun") is pleased to announce that common shares of the Company are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States.

DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of the Company's common shares in the United States. With DTC eligibility, existing investors benefit from potentially greater liquidity and execution speeds, as well as giving new investors an opportunity to efficiently participate in the trading of Midnight Sun's common shares where their previous investing platform did not allow for non-DTC investing.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF MIDNIGHT SUN MINING CORP.

Al Fabbro

President & CEO

For Further Information Contact:

Al Fabbro

President & CEO

Tel: +1 604 351 8850

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/116044