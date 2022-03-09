The clinic provides medically managed intensive outpatient programs to clients seeking treatment for PTSD, depression, anxiety, chronic pain, and addiction.

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2022) - The Newly Institute Inc. ("The Newly" or the "Company"), Canada's leading inter-disciplinary mental health clinical organization that offers intensive outpatient treatment programs, announced the opening of its second clinic in Fredericton, New Brunswick. The Company's first clinic opened in Calgary in October 2021 and has immediately made an impact in treating individuals in need of treatment for PTSD, depression, anxiety, chronic pain, and addiction.

The address for the Fredericton clinic is #202, 1115 Regent Street and patients can book a consultation online at www.thenewly.ca, by email (info@thenewly.ca), or by phone at (506) 292-3160.



"We are very pleased with the opening of this new clinic in Fredericton. Our goal is to place The Newly clinics in communities across Canada to provide the private mental health treatment services that we know are necessary in our society today to transform people's lives," said Arthur H. Kwan, the Company's President & CEO.

Dr. Robert Tanguay, The Newly's Chief Medical Officer, said, "Our approach to treatment is scientific based and relies on evidence-based studies. We have seen very promising results from our innovative practices at The Newly's first clinic in Calgary. People struggling with their mental health are showing dramatic improvements that are being achieved in far shorter time frames than with more conventional therapies."

The Newly has been pioneering an innovative approach to mental health treatment by fusing a bio-psycho-social-spiritual treatment model into medically managed intensive outpatient programs. The treatment programs help people to overcome deeply embedded traumas that are preventing them from fully living their everyday lives.

The Company operates with an interdisciplinary team working together to care for the patient. The team includes psychiatrists, psychologists, nurses, pain doctors, addiction doctors, occupational therapists, social workers, physiotherapists, and kinesiologists. The program takes a personalized approach to health and is directed at first responders, veterans, health care workers and other Canadians who are suffering with mental illness, chronic pain or addiction.

About The Newly Institute

The Newly Institute Inc., a Calgary, Alberta based private company, believes mental health treatment is in drastic need of a paradigm shift. Our vision is to provide long-lasting change within the industry, our community and with our patients. We have pioneered an intensive bio-psycho-social-spiritual treatment model that can be supplemented by medically managed psychedelic-assisted therapies when appropriate. Our medical professionals help patients overcome deeply embedded traumas, addiction and pain that are preventing them from living fully in their everyday lives. While our programs are based on evidence and data, our approach is personal as we know it is vital that people feel safe as together we do the difficult work necessary to achieve wellness.

The Company is on track to becoming Canada's largest and premier operator of inter-disciplinary mental health clinics. We currently operate clinics in Calgary, Alberta and Fredericton, New Brunswick with additional locations planned for Edmonton, Alberta; St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador; Ottawa, Ontario; as well as in several more Canadian cities.

For further information:

Media Contact:

Stephen Lewis, VP, Public Relations

(403) 472-6574

info@thenewly.ca

Investor Contact:

Graeme Dick, VP, Capital Markets

(403) 561-8989

ir@thenewly.ca

Website: www.thenewly.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/116083