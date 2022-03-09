Optimized cloud performance for office-based and remote users

Reinforced security and streamlined management for all types of enterprises

SASE will bring more value to existing SD-WAN customers

Orange Business Services, a global network-native digital services company, and Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions, are partnering to deliver a disruptive approach to Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) by integrating Fortinet's Security-driven Networking technologies into the Orange telco cloud infrastructure. This reinforces security and networking convergence, while optimizing performance regardless of the user's location. Unlike other SASE service delivery offers on the market, this seamless approach with built-in integration and automation ensures real-time service updates and an unparalleled user experience.

Digital acceleration, the move to "work from anywhere," and the adoption of cloud connectivity have altered how network infrastructures and security need to be constructed. SASE converges networking and security in the cloud, supporting dynamic, secure internet access as part of a "work-from-anywhere" strategy to connect everyone and everything using cloud-based applications. SASE extends security capabilities, allowing all types of enterprises to take advantage of zero-trust network access and firewall-as-a-service, for example, regardless of location.

Unparalleled user experience

This next chapter in the Orange-Fortinet partnership, which has also yielded Flexible SD-WAN based on Fortinet Secure SD-WAN, provides the foundation for cloud-native transformations at scale for improved business agility and resilience. The result is a fully controlled end-to-end globally available SASE solution that bridges the gap between the user and the application. It delivers a secure and managed service from the Orange telco cloud infrastructure, boosted by cybersecurity expertise and capabilities with Orange Cyberdefense.

"Digital acceleration and the shift to support 'work from anywhere' is driving the hybrid convergence of networking and security to enable zero trust across all edges. Expanding upon our longstanding relationship with Orange, we're pleased to further integrate our Security-driven Networking technology into the Orange infrastructure to enable a converged networking and security solution, unmatched in terms of visibility, management capabilities, resilience, and user experience," explains John Maddison, EVP of products and CMO, Fortinet.

"This innovative partnership is a continuation of our cloud-focused network evolution. By integrating Fortinet Security-driven Networking technologies into the Orange telco cloud infrastructure, we enable our customers to easily adopt a cloud-native environment that is increasingly critical for businesses globally. At Orange Business Services, we facilitate the deployment and take-up of technologies that drive innovation and business growth for our customers in a fast and secure way," says Anne-Marie Thiollet, EVP, Global Solutions, Orange Business Services.

About Orange Business Services

Orange Business Services is a network-native digital services company and the global enterprise division of the Orange Group. It connects, protects and innovates for enterprises around the world to support sustainable business growth. Leveraging its connectivity and system integration expertise throughout the digital value chain, Orange Business Services is well placed to support global businesses in areas such as software-defined networks, multi-cloud services, Data and AI, smart mobility services, and cybersecurity. It securely accompanies enterprises across every stage of the data lifecycle end-to-end, from collection, transport, storage and processing to analysis and sharing.

With companies thriving on innovation, Orange Business Services places its customers at the heart of an open collaborative ecosystem. This includes its 28,500 employees, the assets and expertise of the Orange Group, its technology and business partners, and a pool of finely selected start-ups. More than 3,000 multinational enterprises, as well as two million professionals, companies and local communities in France, put their trust in Orange Business Services.

For more information, visit www.orange-business.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and our blogs.

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 42.5 billion euros in 2021 and 271 million customers worldwide at 31 December 2021. Orange is listed on the Euronext Paris (ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (ORAN). In December 2019, Orange presented its new "Engage 2025" strategic plan, guided by social and environmental accountability. While accelerating in growth areas, such as B-to-B services and placing data and AI at the heart of innovation, the entire Orange Group will be an attractive and responsible employer.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) makes possible a digital world that we can always trust through its mission to protect people, devices, and data everywhere. This is why the world's largest enterprises, service providers, and government organizations choose Fortinet to securely accelerate their digital journey. The Fortinet Security Fabric platform delivers broad, integrated, and automated protections across the entire digital attack surface, securing critical devices, data, applications, and connections from the data center to the cloud to the home office. Ranking #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide, more than 565,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. And the Fortinet NSE Training Institute, an initiative of Fortinet's Training Advancement Agenda (TAA), provides one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry to make cyber training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, or FortiGuard Labs.

