Papa John's International, Inc. today issued the following statement:

Papa John's stands with much of the globe in condemning aggression and violence. We hope for a peaceful resolution to the crisis in Ukraine, which today is hurting millions of innocent people, who are losing their homes, communities and people they love.

Papa John's is committed to providing aid to those in the greatest need. We are actively supporting humanitarian efforts through financial contributions as well as by donating dry goods and ingredients to feed refugees in Eastern Europe through our partnership with World Central Kitchen.

Papa John's has suspended all corporate operations in Russia. It has ceased all operational, marketing and business support to, and engagement with, the Russian market, where all restaurants are owned by independent franchisees, and a master franchisee who controls operations and provides all supplies and ingredients for the restaurants through a supply chain that it owns and operates.

Papa John's International is not currently receiving any royalties from these franchised stores in Russia. Papa John's International does not own or operate any restaurants in Russia.

