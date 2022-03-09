As the war in Ukraine intensifies, IFALPA and ECA stand in solidarity with the pilots, crew, and people of Ukraine:

"We are deeply concerned for our Ukrainian friends and colleagues who are facing a Russian attack against their country, their freedom, and their people," says Jack Netskar, IFALPA President. "We have been in touch with the leadership of the Ukrainian Pilots Association, UALPA, since the start of the invasion and offered our support. Our colleagues in Ukraine are bravely facing this new hostile reality and have expressed the desire for a quick and peaceful resolution."

"The people of Ukraine have shown an incredible strength and resilience in the face of aggression and violence. The pilot community will continue to offer support and assistance to our colleagues and their families," says ECA President Otjan de Bruijn.

We will continue to work with our Ukrainian brothers and sisters and do everything in our power to ensure that they feel the full support of the global pilot community.

About us:

The International Federation of Air Line Pilots' Associations (IFALPA) represents over 100 Member Associations who in turn represent over 100,000 pilots around the world. Contact: ifalpa@ifalpa.org

The European Cockpit Association (ECA) represents pilot associations in 27 European countries and includes the 500 members of the Ukrainian Airline Pilots Association (UALPA) in Ukraine. Contact: eca@eurocockpit.be

©2022 The International Federation of Air Line Pilots' Associations. This publication is provided for information purposes only, in all cases pilots should follow their company's guidance and procedures. In the interest of flight safety, reproduction of this publication in whole or in part is encouraged. It may not be offered for sale or used commercially. All reprints must credit IFALPA.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005658/en/

Contacts:

ifalpa@ifalpa.org

eca@eurocockpit.be