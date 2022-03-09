Absolute Markets Insights: Global Bioartificial Kidney Market is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 36.87% over the Forecast Period (2022 - 2030)

PUNE, India, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coronavirus disease accounted for a total of over 1,250,000 deaths worldwide and has effects on a variety of organs, including the kidneys. One of the key factors for susceptibility to COVID-19 may be the presence of CKD (chronic kidney disease). According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 15% of adults in the United States suffer from CKD. Virus infections in the kidney can occur in a variety of ways. When viruses become trapped in glomeruli, they multiply and can cause direct damage to the host tissue. Public-private organizations are currently focusing on chronic diseases, and the growing promise of kidney innovation is expected to create opportunities for major players in the Bioartificial Kidney market. Bioartificial Kidneys supplement traditional artificial kidneys and dialysis systems by adding aspects of living cellular and tissue function in an attempt to better resemble normal kidney function. The Bioartificial Kidney is linked to two major arteries in the patient, one that transports blood to be filtered in and one that transports filtered blood back into the body.

According to the CDC, approximately 96 percent of people with kidney damage are unaware that they have chronic kidney disease. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the global Bioartificial Kidney market during the forecast period. Furthermore, market leaders are making significant strides towards the development of Bioartificial Kidneys, including The Regents of the University of California working on the Kidney Project's implantable Bioartificial Kidney. This project promises to free kidney disease patients from diagnostic equipment and transplant waiting lists, which has now becoming a reality. In September 2021, the company developed KidneyX, which is a demonstration of a functional prototype of its artificial kidney. KidneyX is a public-private partnership established by the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) to enhance innovation in the prevention, prognosis, and treatment of kidney diseases.

Get PDF sample report with all related graphs & charts (pre and post covid-19 impact analysis):https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=1081

Global Bioartificial Kidney Market Scope:

The research report on Global Bioartificial Kidney Market will include extensive information based on the following pointers:

Global Market size and forecast values (2022 - 2030), in terms of revenue (US$ Million), wherein 2022 to 2030 has been considered as the forecast period.

Split of the market revenue (US$ Million) into all the relevant segments & sub-segments across all major regions/countries.

Market Determinants and Influencing Factors

Macro-Economic and Micro-Economic Indicators

Market Dynamics

Drivers



Restraints



Opportunities

Trends on Global Bioartificial Kidney Market

Exclusive Details on the Effect of the Pandemic

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Competitor Landscape

Product Benchmarking



Global Presence and Growth Strategies

The final report will include competitive product benchmarking which will encompass comparison of varied services offered by different market participants on the basis of their features and capabilities that will help you to understand their market offerings. Furthermore, for each company, we will provide information regarding company details, company overview, product offerings, key developments, financial analysis, and SWOT analysis and business strategies.

**The research study specific to a region, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America, is also available.

**We offer our reports in different languages which include German, Chinese, French, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, Japanese and Korean amongst others.

Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=1081

Key Takeaways - Global Bioartificial Kidney Market:

The pre-clinical segment holds the largest market share owing to the increasing research and development activities for the development of artificial kidneys and increasing funding from public-private organizations. Some companies recently completed their pre-clinical trials such as UCSF successfully completed its pre-clinical test of prototype Bioartificial Kidney.

The short-term solution of renal dialysis is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. Dialysis may be required for people who have kidney failure, also known as an end-stage renal disease (ESRD). Kidney disease can be caused by injuries and conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and lupus. During hemodialysis, a machine removes blood from the patient's body, filters it through a dialyzer (artificial kidney), and returns the cleaned blood to the patient. According to the National Kidney Foundation Inc., over 2 million people worldwide currently receive dialysis or a kidney transplant to stay alive, but this figure may only represent 10% of those who require treatment to live.

Research institutes accounted for the largest market and is expected to be one of the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. The increasing investment by major players in the development of cost-effective products will accelerate the segment's expansion in the Bioartificial Kidney market during the forecast period. Moreover, individual government agencies and institutions are working to raise awareness of kidney diseases. In May 2018 , for instance, the American Kidney Fund (AKF) launched an extensive new kidney disease education portal. The 'CKD Central' education portal will provide information and resources on chronic kidney disease (CKD).

, for instance, the American Kidney Fund (AKF) launched an extensive new kidney disease education portal. The 'CKD Central' education portal will provide information and resources on chronic kidney disease (CKD). Asia Pacific region is expected to show the highest growth rate during the forecast years in the global Bioartificial Kidney market. The region's growth is attributed to the increasing population, and supportive government regulations in major economies such as China , India , and Japan . Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a major public health issue worldwide, and with the rising prevalence of diabetes and hypertension, CKD prevalence is expected to rise continuously. Diabetes prevalence is expected to rise by more than 150 percent in South Asia alone between 2000 and 2035, with China and India continuing to have the highest number of diabetics by 2035. (A total of 251.7 million people).

Absolute Markets Insights has segmented the Global Bioartificial Kidney Market based on clinical trial, application, end-user, and region.

View our exclusive press releases on Industry Global News24

Global Bioartificial Kidney Market Clinical Trial Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022 - 2030)

Pre-Clinical

Phase I clinical trial

Others

Global Bioartificial Kidney Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022 - 2030)

Short-term solution of renal dialysis

Longer-term of a living kidney transplant

Polycystic Kidney Disease

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS)

Others

Global Bioartificial Kidney Market End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022 - 2030)

Hospital

Organ Transplant Centers

Research Institutes

Others

Global Bioartificial Kidney Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022 - 2030)

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico , Rest of North America )

(U.S., , , Rest of ) Europe ( France , The UK, Spain , Germany , Italy , Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe )

( , The UK, , , , Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of ) Asia Pacific ( China , Japan , India , New Zealand , Australia , South Korea , Southeast Asia , Rest of Asia Pacific )

( , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle East and Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , Kuwait , South Africa , Rest of Middle East & Africa )

and ( , UAE, , , , Rest of & ) Latin America ( Brazil , Argentina , Rest of Latin America )

Purchase the latest in-depth RNA-Targeted Small Molecules Market report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/checkout?id=1081

Key Companies In The Global Bioartificial Kidney Market Are:

AWAK Technologies

Blood Purification Technologies Inc.

Dutch Kidney Foundation

UCSF

Other Market Participants

Related Healthcare Reports:

Global Medical Device Market - Global medical device market was valued at US$ 509.81 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 972.54 billion by 2029, growing at an estimated CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period.

Global medical device market was valued at in 2020 and is expected to reach by 2029, growing at an estimated CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period. Global Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market - In terms of revenue, the global non-emergency medical transportation market was estimated to be US$ 8,172.31 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 12,677.58 Mn by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the global non-emergency medical transportation market was estimated to be in 2018 and is expected to reach by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Genomics Market - In terms of revenue, artificial intelligence (AI) in genomics market was valued at US$ 458.21 Mn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 5.67% over the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, artificial intelligence (AI) in genomics market was valued at in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 5.67% over the forecast period. Global AI Robot in Heart Treatment Market - In terms of revenue, the global AI robot in heart treatment market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period .

In terms of revenue, the global AI robot in heart treatment market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period . Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market - In terms of revenue, immunotherapy drugs market was valued at US$ 133.43 Bn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, immunotherapy drugs market was valued at in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period. Global Cilnidipine Market - In terms of revenue, the global cilnidipine market was valued at US$ 9802.50 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 48552.98 Mn by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 19.52% over the forecast period.

Glance through Absolute Markets Insights plethora of reports on Healthcare Category

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behaviour, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization. From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfil their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

Company: Absolute Markets Insights

Email Id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com

Phone: IN +91-7400-24-24-24, US +1-510-420-1213

Website: www.absolutemarketsinsights.com

LOGO: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1761877/AMI_Logo.jpg