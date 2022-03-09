OnSight Technology has developed a tele-operated vehicle to clean solar arrays. It is equipped with a radiometric thermal imaging camera and an optical zoom camera backed by artificial intelligence. It has a range of 12 hours and a speed of 1.6 km per hour.From pv magazine Spain OnSight Technology, a California-based startup, has developed an autonomous, tele-operated unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) with a radiometric thermal imaging camera. It also has an optical zoom camera, backed by artificial intelligence, to detect, report and observe problems and anomalies in solar plants. It is powered by ...

