LBB Specialties LLC Acquires Debro Inc.

NORWALK, Conn., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LBB Specialties LLC ("LBB Specialties") announced today that it has acquired Debro Inc., a Canadian specialty chemicals distributor based in Brampton, ON. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

LBB Specialties, through its subsidiary companies, American International Chemical, Centerchem, Charkit Chemical Company, Custom Chemical Services, Custom Ingredients, Inc., and Dien, is a leader in the North American specialty chemical and ingredients distribution industry. It provides specialty chemicals and ingredients to a wide range of customers and sources from a diverse base of chemical and ingredient producers globally.

Darren J. Birkelbach, Chief Executive Officer of LBB Specialties, stated, "I'm thrilled to add Debro and its dynamic, focused commercial and operational teams to our platform. Since 1920, Debro has provided customers with service excellence and technical expertise, while representing a portfolio of gold standard specialty products produced by world class principals in the advanced materials, personal care, and food & nutrition markets. The addition of Debro to LBB Specialties immediately bolsters our geographic and service coverage in the Canadian market and accelerates our future growth plans as we expand LBB Specialties' footprint. Acquiring Debro exemplifies our commitment to being a leader in the North American specialty chemical and ingredients distribution market."

"I'm delighted to have selected LBB Specialties to build on Debro's long history of success and support future growth. LBB Specialties' true commitment to specialty distribution is a perfect fit for the Debro organization and I'm convinced this acquisition will strengthen Debro's long-term customer and principal relationships while uncovering new growth potential," commented Brian Imrie, owner of Debro Inc.

"As the Debro leadership team, we are excited to become an integral part of LBB Specialties and look forward to executing our shared vision for Debro's future," stated Paul Ruffo - President, Debro Home and Personal Care and David Houston, President - Debro Industrial Specialties.

For more information about LBB Specialties, please contact Courtney Flood at media@lbbspecialties.com.

About LBB Specialties

LBB Specialties is a leader in the North American specialty chemical and ingredients distribution industry. It is a diversified supplier serving end-markets including personal care, food & nutrition, advanced materials, and life sciences. LBB Specialties generates approximately $500 million of revenue and employs over 100 commercial team members.

About Debro Inc.

Debro Inc. is a specialty chemical and ingredient distributor based in Brampton, ON serving the advanced materials, food & nutrition, and personal care markets across Canada. Since being founded in 1920, Debro has distinguished itself through personalized customer service and enduring partnerships with world class specialty chemical manufacturers.

