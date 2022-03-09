DJ Lindt & Sprüngli temporarily suspends the business activities in Russia

Kilchberg, March 9, 2022 - We have re-evaluated our business activities in Russia and decided to temporarily close our shops with immediate effect and suspend all of our deliveries to Russia. Our local employees will continue to receive our support and we will remain in close contact with them.

About Lindt & Sprüngli Lindt & Sprüngli has been enchanting the world with chocolate for over 175 years. The traditional Swiss company with its roots in Zurich is a global leader in the premium chocolate sector. Today, Lindt & Sprüngli produces quality chocolates at its 11 factories in Europe and the USA. Its products are sold by 31 subsidiaries and regional offices, in around 500 of its own shops as well as via a network of more than 100 independent distributors around the globe. With more than 14,000 employees, the Lindt & Sprüngli Group reported sales of CHF 4.59 billion in 2021.

