Mittwoch, 09.03.2022
Breaking News! InnoCan Pharma veröffentlicht erste LPT-Behandlungsresultate bei Arthritis!
09.03.2022 | 17:16
Lindt & Sprüngli temporarily suspends the business activities in Russia

DJ Lindt & Sprüngli temporarily suspends the business activities in Russia

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales Lindt & Sprüngli temporarily suspends the business activities in Russia 2022-03-09 / 16:45

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Media Release | March 9, 2022

Media Release (PDF)

Kilchberg, March 9, 2022 - We have re-evaluated our business activities in Russia and decided to temporarily close our shops with immediate effect and suspend all of our deliveries to Russia. Our local employees will continue to receive our support and we will remain in close contact with them.

Media Contact | +41 44 716 22 33 | media@lindt.com Investors Contact | +41 44 716 25 37 | investors@lindt.com

About Lindt & Sprüngli Lindt & Sprüngli has been enchanting the world with chocolate for over 175 years. The traditional Swiss company with its roots in Zurich is a global leader in the premium chocolate sector. Today, Lindt & Sprüngli produces quality chocolates at its 11 factories in Europe and the USA. Its products are sold by 31 subsidiaries and regional offices, in around 500 of its own shops as well as via a network of more than 100 independent distributors around the globe. With more than 14,000 employees, the Lindt & Sprüngli Group reported sales of CHF 4.59 billion in 2021.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Media Release

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:   English 
Company:   Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG 
       Seestrasse 204 
       8802 Kilchberg 
       Switzerland 
Phone:    + 41 44 716 25 37 
E-mail:    investors@lindt.com 
Internet:   www.lindt-spruengli.com 
ISIN:     CH0010570759, CH0010570767 
Valor:    1057075, 1057076 
Listed:    SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID: 1298791 
 
End of News  EQS News Service 
=------------

1298791 2022-03-09

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1298791&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 09, 2022 10:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
