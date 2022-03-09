London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2022) - Our world is changing, and it's changing fast. As we face the 'next normal' in a series of new normals, emerging risk continues to evolve faster than the data needed to write it.

Whilst efforts can be focused on better forecasting and modelling, the answer also lies in product innovation. Targeted products aimed at early detection and mitigation hold the potential to avoid catastrophic loss from new and complex risk.

With perspectives from leading voices in the field:

Gary Kaplan, President of Construction , AXA XL

, Sarah E. Jacobs, VP, Personal Lines Product Development, Nationwide

Aviad Pinkovezky, President , First Connect (a Hippo company)

, Bryan Falchuk, Managing Partner, Insurance Evolution Partners

Expect to walk away with the knowledge to:

Create profitable product innovation: Innovate product offerings with new technology and telematics to ensure products respond to change quickly, and are also commercially viable

Utilize partnerships to fill coverage gaps: Draw on external knowledge, partnerships, and experts to create products that keep pace with wider trends affecting the insurance market

Avoid siloed efforts with retrospective data: Bring claims and underwriting data together with external risk indicators to understand where to prioritize action

