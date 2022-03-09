Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.03.2022
Breaking News! InnoCan Pharma veröffentlicht erste LPT-Behandlungsresultate bei Arthritis!
WKN: 938282 ISIN: FR0004050250 
Frankfurt
09.03.22
08:05 Uhr
32,700 Euro
+1,200
+3,81 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.03.2022 | 17:53
70 Leser
NEURONES: Neurones: 7.4% net profit in 2021

PRESS INFORMATION
Heading: 2021 annual results Nanterre, March 9, 2022 (after trading)

7.4% net profit in 2021

Accounts as at December 31 (audited and in €m)201920202021
Revenues510.1524.5579.9
Business operating profit (1)54.7 (10.7%)53.9 (10.3%)64.2 (11.1%)
Operating profit53.7 (10.5%)51.9 (9.9%)61.6 (10.6%)
Net financial profit0.11.70.2
Income tax(18.6)(18.6)(18.8)
Net profit35.2 (6.9%)35 (6.7%)42.9 (7.4%)
- of which, group share30.830.937.7
Free cash flow (2)4755.251.8
Cash and cash equivalents (net of financial debt) (3)218.3265.9264.6
Staff at year-end5,3725,5895,869

(1) Prior to cost of bonus shares and impairment of assets.
(2) Cash flow from operational activities, plus financial profit and less net industrial investments.
(3) Excluding IFRS16 lease liabilities.

Achievements

Exceeding forecasts, the year 2021 was very good, both in terms of organic growth and profitability. The audit confirmed an operating profit of 10.6% of revenues. At €37.7m, net profit (group share) is up by 22% compared to 2021 (and up by 22.4% compared to 2019).

At €264.6m (i.e. €11/share), net cash has been almost entirely rebuilt after the payment (in June 2021) of an exceptional dividend of €48.4m.

Outlook

As usual, forecasts for the current year will be posted along with the Group's 1st quarter revenues (on May 11, after the closing of the stock exchange).

NEURONES' long-standing expertise in cloud computing, digital services and cybersecurity is an asset which enables the company to benefit from the acceleration of the digital transformations in progress.

At the Shareholders' Meeting on June 2, the Board will suggest:

  • adopting a regular and predictable distribution policy for the coming years,
  • starting with the payment of a dividend of €1 per share for the year 2021.

About NEURONES

With close to 6,000 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in management consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations implement their digital projects, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt new uses.

Euronext Paris

Press Relations:
O'Connection
Valérie Hackenheimer
Tel.: +33 (0)6 12 80 35 20

vhackenheimer@oconnection.fr

NEURONES
Matthieu Vautier
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
rp@neurones.net (mailto:rp@neurones.net)		Investor Relations:
NEURONES
Paul-César Bonnel
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
investisseurs@neurones.net (mailto:investisseurs@neurones.net)

Attachment

  • neurones-2021-annual-results (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3c60b96a-00be-42b7-8507-d3e81f769b95)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
