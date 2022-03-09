- (PLX AI) - Deutsche Bank reports very limited Russia exposure.
- • Deutsche Bank Net loan exposure to Russia of € 0.6 billion
- • Deutsche Bank Gross loan exposure was € 1.4 billion, around 0.3% of the overall loan book
- • Deutsche Bank Net loan exposure to Ukraine of € 42 million (€ 0.6 billion gross)
- • Deutsche Bank vast majority of Deutsche Bank's derivative exposure to Russia has been unwound
- • Deutsche Bank Offshore loans to counterparties with a Russian connection by the wealth management business were adequately collateralised, and the collateral is not linked to Russia
