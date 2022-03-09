Global Intraoral Cameras Market to Surpass US$ 3,265.3 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global intraoral cameras market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,604.5 Mn in 2022 and expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Intraoral Cameras Market:

Key trends in the market include product launches by key players, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2021, MouthWatch, LLC, a leader in innovative teledentistry solutions, digital case presentation tools, and intraoral cameras, launched its MouthWatch Plus+ HD intraoral camera during SmileCon 2021 in Las Vegas. The MouthWatch Plus+ features 1080p resolution, a 60 FPS frame rate, accurate anatomical color rendition, and adjustable LED lighting with 4 brightness levels.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4946

Key Market Takeaways:

The global intraoral cameras market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period, due an increase in the prevalence of dental diseases. For instance, according to a study published in the Indian Journal of Dental Research in 2018, the prevalence of dental caries among males was 31,489 in every 100,000 Indians and 30,903 in every 100,000 South Asians. The prevalence was 33,926 in every 100,000 South Asian females and 34,426 in every 100,000 Indian females.

Among application, the implantology segment is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global intraoral cameras market over the forecast period, owing to an increase in the demand for dental implants. For instance, according to an article published on the National Library of Medicine in 2018, there has been a large increase in the prevalence of dental implants, from 0.7% in 1999 to 2000 to 5.7% in 2015 to 2016 in the U.S. The largest absolute increase in prevalence (12.9%) was among individuals 65 to 74 year olds, whereas the largest relative increase was ~1,000% among those 55 to 64 year olds in the U.S.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is estimated to exhibit a higher CAGR in the global intraoral cameras market over the forecast period, due to the increasing prevalence of dental diseases. For instance, according to an article published in Elsevier B.V. in 2019, residents in China had serious caries and poor periodontal conditions. The prevalence of caries was above 50% in all age groups, subjects without periodontal disease accounted for <50%, and fewer than 50% of subjects brushed their teeth twice a day.

Key players operating in the global intraoral cameras market are Danaher Corporation, Sirona Dental System, Carestream Health, Gendex, Owandy Radiology, TPC Advanced Technology Inc., Digital Doc LLC, Shofu Dental Corporation, Polaroid, Flight Dental Systems, Imagin Systems Corporation, Rolence Enterprise Inc., Acteon, Dentsply Sirona, Royal Dental, TPC Advanced Technology, Durr Dental, and PhotoMed.

Request for Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/4946

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Intraoral Cameras Market, By Type:

USB Camera

Fiber Optic Camera

Wireless Camera

Others

Global Intraoral Cameras Market, By Software Type:

X-Ray Software

Button Capture Software

Others

Global Intraoral Cameras Market, By Application:

Implantology

Endodontic

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

Orthodontics

Others

Global Intraoral Cameras Market, By End User:

Dental Hospitals and Clinics

Dental Diagnostic Centers

Dental Academic and Research Institutes

Others

Global Intraoral Cameras Market, By Region:

North America

By Country:



U.S.





Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.





Germany





Italy





France





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries





Israel





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

Buy this Complete Report Now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4946

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Senior Client Partner - Business Development

Coherent Market Insights

Phone:

US: +1-206-701-6702

UK: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +81-050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902389/Coherent_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg