- (PLX AI) - Jeronimo Martins FY EBITDA EUR 1,585 million vs. estimate EUR 1,542 million.
- • FY EBIT EUR 840 million vs. estimate EUR 812 million
- • FY net income EUR 463 million
- • Biedronka expects to be able to stick to its expansion plan for the year and open c.130 stores and a new distribution centre, as well as to remodel c.350 locations in 2022
- • Hebe plan is to open c.30 stores in 2022, while continuing to focus on its online operation
JERONIMO MARTINS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de