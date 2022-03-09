

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures settled sharply lower on Wednesday, snapping a four-day winning streak, as traders picked up riskier assets such as equities, finding the rates attractive after recent sell-off.



Profit taking after recent sharp climb contributed as well to gold's retreat today. Global stock markets rallied today as commodity prices fell, easing concerns about inflation a bit.



Gold prices fell despite dollar's weakness. The dollar index dropped to 97.85 in the New York session, losing nearly 1.25%.



Gold futures for April ended lower by $55.10 or about 2.7% at $1,988.20 an ounce, after having closed above the $2,000 mark for the first time since August 2020 on Tuesday.



Silver futures for May ended down by $1.079 at $25.816 an ounce, while Copper futures for May settled at $4.5725 per pound, down $0.1375 from the previous close.







