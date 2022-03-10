



Singapore, Mar 10, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - A new date for Energy Storage online workshop has been announced by Infocus International Group and It will commence live on the 17th of June 2022.Energy storage differs from other energy technologies in the breadth and complexity of its addressable market and revenue opportunities. This training course provides a comprehensive, business-focused analysis of these opportunities, allowing attendees to analyse, understand and segment them. While naturally focusing on battery storage, this course also covers the variety of competing storage technologies and describes the wide variety of problems energy storage seeks to solve, at a wide range of deployment sizes and timescales, including key issues around practical project delivery.This course is ideal for those from the investment community and professionals who are working within the power sector in a commercial or business development role. It provides an independent perspective on the competing options, the economic environment in which storage projects operate, and the operational and revenue risks which are important to them.The 4-days training programme provides a clear understanding of why and where storage markets are growing, what could limit this growth and what the future trends will be. So, if attendees are thinking of investing in or developing an energy storage business case, it provides attendees essential grounding in the core issues.Past attendee from Tuas Power Generation shared that, "The course has been informative, very practical and covers a wide range of energy storage technology. It is a good introduction to ESS.""An excellent course. I will without a doubt recommend it to anyone interested in the interplay between energy storage systems, electricity networks and energy markets, policies, procurement and regulations. Trainer's knowledge and group interaction makes the course not only highly informative, but also engaging and fun as we learn how to successfully transition to more environmentally sustainable energy systems," said the past attendee from Department of Energy.Gain a business-focused assessment of energy storage opportunities, competing solutions and project delivery essentials by signing up at www.infocusinternational.com/energystorage-online.Course Sessions- Battery storage- Utility-scale applications for power system optimisation- Decentralization (energy storage at the network edge)- Long-duration and alternative storage solutionsBenefits of Attending- Gain a clear understanding of energy storage market opportunities & deployment considerations- A core focus on batteries, including clear explanations of the technologies and performance considerations (in language accessible to non-technical people)- Discuss the key project delivery issues for battery storage projects- Review up-to-date examples from around the world and the lessons from them- Understand the competitive playing field and the economic variables that impact energy storage business cases- Stay ahead of trends and emerging solutions, including growth opportunities for longer-duration storage solutions