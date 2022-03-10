- (PLX AI) - K+S Outlook FY 2022 EBITDA EUR 1,600-1,900 million, better than consensus of EUR 1,570 million.
- • FY 2021 revenue EUR 3,200 million vs. estimate EUR 3,100 million
- • FY EBITDA EUR 969 million vs. estimate EUR 698 million
- • Outlook 2022 adjusted free cash flow: EUR 600 to 800 million
- • Potash prices rose significantly in almost all regions
- • With this outlook, we would generate the best result in our Company's history to date, CEO says
