

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - American Honda Motor Co. Inc. is recalling certain recreational off-highway vehicles or ROVs citing crash and injury risks, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The recall involves about 32,000 units of model year 2019 - 2021 Honda Talon 1000 S2 and S4 ROVs. The vehicles were sold in various colors including red, blue, green, gray and yellow.



The vehicles were manufactured in USA and sold at authorized Honda Powersports dealers across the United States from March 2019 through January 2022 for between $20,000 and $27,000.



According to the agency, the vehicle's intake funnel band screw can loosen and enter the engine through the intake funnel and cause sudden engine failure. If this occurs, it could result in a loss of control, increasing the risk of a crash or injury.



The Timmonsville, South Carolina-based company initiated the recall after receiving 16 reports of loose intake funnel band screws entering the engine, resulting in engine damage/failure. Honda has received one report of a loss of control, resulting in a crash with minor injuries to the occupants.



Consumers are urged to contact an authorized Honda Powersports dealer to schedule an appointment for a free inspection and repair.



American Honda Motor last year had called back about 536 units of certain Off-Road Motorcycles citing crash and injury risks.



In similar recalls, Polaris in December last year called back about 8,800 units of RZR and GENERAL Recreational Off-Road Vehicles citing a crash hazard.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HONDA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de