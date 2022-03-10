51% Growth in Annual Recurring Revenues
Positive Adjusted EBITDA
FY 2022 Guidance Confirmed
MotorK Plc (AMS: MTRK) ("MotorK" or the "Group") announced solid financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021. The Group also confirmed its financial guidance for the full year 2022.
FY 2021 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Revenues of €27.6 million, up 43% year-on-year (YoY), and above the upper end of the previously stated guidance range
- SaaS recurring revenues of €14.8 million, up 67% YoY, reaching 54% of total revenues, driven by strong traction from OEMs
- Annual recurringrevenues (ARRs)1 of €15.1 million, including €2.7 million from M&A, up 23% organically, compared to €10 million in the prior year, and up 51% when including M&A
- R&D spend of €7.8 million,up 60% YoY, as part of the strategy to continue developing innovative solutions and expand SaaS platform capabilities
- Positive adjusted EBITDA compared to negative €1.1 million in FY 2020 as economies of scale generate positive operational leverage
- Net Cash positionof €34.4 million,offering ample flexibility to pursue R&D investments and external growth opportunities while reducing borrowing costs
- Strategic M&A pursued over the period with three accretive acquisitions closed
Marco Marlia, Co-founder CEO said: "2021 was a truly pivotal year for MotorK. Despite the strong macroeconomics headwinds, we successfully listed on the Euronext Amsterdam, achieved record revenue growth, doubled our team, and closed three strategic acquisitions. I am beyond proud of what our team has achieved over the past year as we continued to build and improve our unique integrated SparK platform and worked with an increasing number of OEMs to optimize their sales and marketing process. We have delivered best-in class growth performance within the European SaaS landscape and further solidified our leadership position in the automotive retail space. At this stage, we confidently expect to meet our guidance for next year and pursue our growth strategy in the years to come."
OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
Challenging Environment
2021 was a particularly challenging year for the automotive industry owing to a combination of macroeconomic and supply chain headwinds, including the continued negative impact on automotive sales and car registrations of the ongoing global chip shortage. Most industry professionals and market analysts expect the chip shortage to start easing only in the second half of 2022.
Best-in Class Growth Performance
Despite this context, MotorK achieved solid commercial momentum and significantly expanded its Retail customer base by 6% to reach 633 customers. The Group also strengthened its Enterprise coverage by securing 7 additional Enterprise customers. MotorK was also nominated by ŠKODA AUTO as a Global Certified Website Provider and will have the opportunity to serve ŠKODA's international network of importers and authorized dealers.
Overall, the Group generated €27.6 million in Revenues, up 43% vs. FY 2020. The growth is largely attributable to SaaS recurring revenues, up 67% over the period. This continued growth in SaaS recurring revenues improved the recurring mix of the Group to 54% of revenues compared to 46% in the prior year. Therefore, ARR reached €15.1 million, including €2.7 million from M&A, up 23% organically compared to €10 million in the prior year, and up 51% including M&A.
Healthy R&D Investments
These results were made possible by continued investments in MotorK's unique integrated SaaS platform, which delivers critical services to the automotive retailers across EMEA. In FY 2021, R&D spend reached €7.8 million, up 60% compared to 2020. The product roadmap for 2022 is on track, as highlighted by the recent product launches of LiveSparK, WebSparK Revolution and the upgraded version of LeadSparK.
Operational Leverage
The Group managed to keep its cost structure under control despite the increased R&D investments and making the necessary hires to drive the expansion of the business. Personnel expenses were up 42% to €17.5 million, with the number of employees almost doubling over the period. On the other hand, the continued increase in scale benefits generated an overall decrease in operating expenses as a percentage of Revenues. Finally, benefiting from strong volume increase coupled with positive mix impact, FY 2021 adjusted EBITDA landed in positive territory, up to €0.8 million, compared to negative €1.1 million in FY 2020.
Enhanced Capital Structure
The Group Net Cash position reached €34.4 million at year-end 2021, including lease liabilities as per IFRS 16 compared to a negative Net Cash position of €20.5 million at year end 2020. As previously communicated, the Group used part of its €70 million net IPO proceeds to repay most of the outstanding financial loans, along with accrued interest and other sums. The Group consumed €5.6 million of Free Cash Flow, largely impacted by sustained R&D capex of €3.6 million. Finally, MotorK closed both Dapda and Fidcar transactions in FY 2021 translating into a net cash impact of €5.3 million. The Group today benefits from a reshaped financial structure that will reduce borrowing costs and provide further flexibility to continue executing strategic M&A and investing in R&D.
Value Accretive M&A
In parallel, the Group delivered on its M&A growth strategy and closed three accretive acquisitions2. MotorK expects to create significant value by leveraging the unique synergies that each player can offer. Fidcar represents a unique opportunity to cross-sell the Group's customer base with a coveted E-reputation product, with the ambition to double the ARR over the year. Dapda provides a solid footprint in Spain and a pool of talent that will decrease the Group's hiring costs. Finally, by transitioning the recently acquired FranceProNet to a SaaS business model, MotorK will further increase its recurring revenues.
OUTLOOK
Guidance Confirmed
At this stage and given the recurring nature of its business, MotorK confirms its previously stated financial guidance. For the full year 2022, MotorK currently expects to achieve:
- Revenues of €45-47 million
- ARR of €28-30 million
- ~20% Adjusted EBITDA margin
- Targeting at least 2 to 3 bolt-on acquisitions
Additionally, the Group shared that it expects to achieve ARRs of €38-40 million in FY 2023 based on the FY 2021 perimeter and assuming no M&A in FY 2022 (for comparability purposes).
The Group notes that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is negatively impacting the automotive industry. With many industry suppliers based in the war-impacted countries, some automotive conglomerates have been forced to halt production. Although suppliers are trying to boost output at other factories, the persistence of the conflict could create additional supply-chain constraints for the industry. The Group will keep monitoring the impact of the current political environment on its clients, its business, and the industry as a whole and provide updates as necessary.
EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL
MotorK will hold a conference call in connection with its FY 2021 financial results on March 10, 2022 at 12:00 PM Central European Time (CET). Details to register for the call are available on MotorK's website (www.investors.motork.io), and registered participants will have access to a replay of the webcast.
NEXT PUBLICATION: Q1 2022 TRADING UPDATE, 21 APRIL 2022
|FY 2021 CONSOLIDATED PROFIT AND LOSS (Reclassified)
|In k€
2020
2021
|Revenues
19,329
27,560
|Costs for marketing and call center
(6,029
(6,654
|Personnel costs
(12,340
(17,553
|R&D capitalization
2,661
3,490
|Other costs
(4,754
(6,008
|EBITDA Adjusted
(1,133
835
|Extraordinary costs
(77
(3,242
|Stock Option Plan costs
(134
(9,714
|EBITDA
(1,344
(12,121
|Depreciation Amortization
(3,186
(4,235
|EBIT
(4,530
(16,356
|Finance costs
(1,820
(4,818
|Finance income
16
11
|Profit before tax
(6,334
(21,163
|Corporate income tax
925
(2,765
|Profit/(Loss) Continued Operations
(5,409
(23,928
|Profit/(Loss) Discontinued Operations
42
403
|Profit/(Loss) for the period
(5,367
(23,525
|FY 2021 CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Reclassified)
|In k€
2020
2021
|Cash Beginning of the period
9,406
11,824
|EBITDA Adjusted
(1,133
835
|Decrease (increase) in working capital
(380
763
|Decrease (increase) in contract assets
1,020
(3,376
|Operating free cash-flow
(493
(1,778
|Taxes paid
(250
(127
|Cash flow from investing activities tangible assets
(17
(132
|Cash flow from investing activities R&D
(3,179
(3,552
|Free cash-flow
(3,939
(5,590
|Exceptional items
(77
(2,681
|Free cash-flow from discontinued operations
2,899
774
|Cash-flow from investing activities M&A
(5,350
|Cash-flow from financing activities
3,982
(25,791
|Cash flow from equity movements
70,065
|Others
(447
7
|Net increase (decrease) in cash
2,418
31,433
|Cash End of the period
11,824
43,257
|FY 2021 STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Reclassified)
|In k€
2020
2021
|Tangible assets
1,693
3,076
|Intangible assets
9,862
17,953
|Deferred tax assets
698
|Fixed assets
12,253
21,029
|Contract assets
10,204
13,580
|Net working capital
(496
(3,761
|Net assets available for sale
3,649
3,278
|Deferred tax liabilities
(245
(659
|Employees benefit liabilities and provision
(2,634
(3,475
|Net invested capital
22,731
29,992
|Cash and cash equivalents
11,824
43,257
|Financial assets
262
106
|Financial liabilites
(32,683
(8,958
|Net financial position
(20,597
34,405
|Net equity
(2,134
(64,397
|FY 2021 REVENUES BY PRODUCT AND SERVICES LINE
|In k€
2020
2021
|y.o.y. change
|SaaS platform
9,766
16,304
67
|Digital Marketing
6,805
7,674
13
|Other
2,758
3,582
30
|Revenues
19,329
27,560
43
|FY 2021 SAAS PLATFORM REVENUES
|In k€
2020
2021
|y.o.y. change
|Recurring
8,868
14,820
67
|Contract start-up
898
1,484
65
|SaaS platform revenues
9,766
16,304
67
|% Recurring on Revenues
46
54
8
|% SaaS platform on Revenues
51
59
9
|FY 2021 REVENUES BY GEOGRAPHY
|In k€
2020
2021
|y.o.y. change
|UK
103
-100
|Italy
15,604
22,255
43
|Spain
1,444
1,496
4
|France
1,671
1,838
10
|Germany
507
1,972
289
|Revenues by geography
19,329
27,560
43
|FY 2021 R&D EXPENSES
y.o.y. change
|In k€
2020
2021
|y.o.y. change
|R&D expenses
4,902
7,850
60
|- of which capitalised
(2,661
(3,490
31
|- of which expensed in the income statement
2,241
4,359
95
|R&D expenses as a percentage of Revenues
25
28
3
ABOUT MOTORK PLC
MotorK (AMS: MTRK) is a leading software as a service ("SaaS") provider for the automotive retail industry in the EMEA region, with over 400 employees and ten offices in seven countries Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Portugal, the UK and Israel). MotorK empowers car manufacturers and dealers to improve their customer experience through a broad suite of fully integrated digital products and services. MotorK provides its customers with an innovative combination of digital solutions, SaaS cloud products and the largest R&D department in the automotive digital sales and marketing industry in Europe. MotorK is a company registered in England and Wales. Registered office: Kemp House, 152 City Road, London EC1V 2NX3 Company Registration: 9259000. For more information: www.motork.io or www.investors.motork.io.
1 Annual Recurring Revenues ("ARR") is defined as the yearly subscription value of the customer base at the end of the reporting period.
2 The Acquisition of FranceProNet was announced in FY 2021 but effectively closed in February 2022
