- (PLX AI) - CompuGroup Medical FY revenue EUR 1,025 million vs. estimate EUR 1,023 million.
- • FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 224 million vs. estimate EUR 221 million
- • Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 235-260 million vs. consensus EUR 247 million
- • Outlook FY revenue EUR 1,075-1,125 million vs. consensus EUR 1,082 million
- • Says expects another year with strong organic growth driven by the investment initiative started last year
