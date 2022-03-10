Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.03.2022
InnoCan Pharma – Durchbruch für die LPD-Technologie?!
10.03.2022 | 08:04
Capita plc - Clearance of Capita Trustmarque disposal

PR Newswire

London, March 9

10 March 2022

Clearance of Capita Trustmarque disposal

Capita plc today announces that it received notice on 9 March 2022 that the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy will be taking no further action under the National Security and Investment Act 2021 in respect of the disposal of Trustmarque to One Equity Partners.

Accordingly it is expected that completion of the disposal will take place during March 2022. Expected cash proceeds are around £115m.


For more information, please contact:

Investor enquiries
Stuart Morgan
Director of Investor Relations
Tel: 07989 665484
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Media enquiries
Capita external communications
Tel: 0207 654 2399
Email: media@capita.co.uk

© 2022 PR Newswire
