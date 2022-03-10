Capita plc - Clearance of Capita Trustmarque disposal
London, March 9
10 March 2022
Clearance of Capita Trustmarque disposal
Capita plc today announces that it received notice on 9 March 2022 that the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy will be taking no further action under the National Security and Investment Act 2021 in respect of the disposal of Trustmarque to One Equity Partners.
Accordingly it is expected that completion of the disposal will take place during March 2022. Expected cash proceeds are around £115m.
