- (PLX AI) - Systemair Q3 revenue SEK 2,278 million vs. estimate SEK 2,200 million.
- • Q3 organic growth 11.8%
- • Q3 EBIT margin 5.8%
- • Q3 net income SEK 95 million
- • Q3 EPS SEK 0.47
|08:10
|Systemair Q3 EBIT SEK 131 Million vs. Estimate SEK 151 Million
|08:05
|Systemair AB Interim Report Q3 2021/22
|Press Release, March 10, 2022
Third quarter November 2021 - January 2022
Net sales increased by 13.7 percent to SEK 2,278 million (2,004).Organic growth was +11.8 percent (+1.5).Operating profit...
|Fr
|Systemair Stops Deliveries to Russia, Belarus
|(PLX AI) - The company's sales in Russia and Belarus correspond to approximately 4.5% of the Group's sales.
|Fr
|Systemair AB: The ventilation company Systemair discontinues its deliveries to Russia and Belarus
|Press Release, 4 March 2022
Systemair has been operating in Russia since 1990. The company's sales in Russia and Belarus correspond to approximately 4.5% of the Group's sales. Due to the geopolitical...
|03.03.
|Systemair AB: Systemair's Interim Report for the third quarter will be presented on March 10
|Press Release, 3 March 2022
Systemair ABs (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: SYSR) Interim Report Q3 for the financial year 2021/22 will be published at 08:00 CET on March 10, 2022.
A telephone conference...
