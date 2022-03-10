Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma – Durchbruch für die LPD-Technologie?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JLWT ISIN: JE00B6T5S470 Ticker-Symbol: PM6 
Lang & Schwarz
10.03.22
09:33 Uhr
6,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,9006,10009:33
0,0000,00008:00
Dow Jones News
10.03.2022 | 08:31
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Polymetal: TR-1 Notification (BlackRock)

DJ Polymetal: TR-1 Notification (BlackRock)

Polymetal International plc (POLY) Polymetal: TR-1 Notification (BlackRock) 10-March-2022 / 10:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares Polymetal International PLC 
to which voting rights are attached: 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer                                                X 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                                 X 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify): 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv 
Name                                  BlackRock, Inc. 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)         Wilmington, DE, USA 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) 
Name 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:         08/03/2022 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):             09/03/2022 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                              % of voting rights 
                 % of voting rights    through financial    Total of both Total number of 
                 attached to shares    instruments       in % (8.A +  voting rights held in 
                 (total of 8. A)     (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B  8.B)      issuer 
                              2) 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed or 9.91%          0.00%          9.91%     46,950,805 
reached 
Position of previous notification 
(if                10.08%          0.00%          10.08% 
applicable) 
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
         Number of voting rightsix            % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares      Direct         Indirect        Direct             Indirect 
ISIN code (if  (Art 9 of Directive   (Art 10 of Directive  (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/  (Art 10 of Directive 
possible)    2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)  2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) EC) (DTR5.1)          2004/109/EC) 
                                                 (DTR5.2.1) 
JE00B6T5S470               46,950,805                       9.91% 
 
 
SUBTOTAL 8. A  46,950,805                   9.91% 
 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
Type of                         Number of voting rights that may be 
financial    Expiration     Exercise/      acquired if the instrument is      % of voting rights 
instrument    datex       Conversion Periodxi 
                             exercised/converted. 
 
 
 
                  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 
 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 
(b)) 
Type of    Expiration      Exercise/  Physical or cash 
financial   datex        Conversion           Number of voting rights   % of voting rights 
instrument             Period xi  settlementxii 
 
 
 
                         SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and 
does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) 
issuerxiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal  X 
entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) 
       % of voting rights if it equals or % of voting rights through financial instruments Total of both if it 
Namexv    is higher than the notifiable   if it equals or is higher than the notifiable  equals or is higher 
       threshold             threshold                    than the notifiable 
                                                 threshold 
See 
Attachment 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will be 
held 
 
11. Additional information 
 
   -- Index provider S&P Dow Jones Indices has removed Polymetal International plc from their indices. 
  BlackRock is in the process of trading to bring portfolios in line with new S&P Dow Jones index weights and as a 
  result has reduced exposure to Polymetal International plc. 
   -- BlackRock suspended the purchase of all Russian securities in active and index funds on Monday, 28 
  February 2022. 
 
BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team 
 
Jana Blumenstein 
 
020 7743 3650 
 
Place of completion 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. 
Date of completion 9 March 2022 Section 9 Attachment 
Ultimate             % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through     Total of both if it 
controlling  Name of controlled equals or is higher than financial instruments if it equals equals or is higher 
person    undertaking     the notifiable threshold or is higher than the notifiable  than the notifiable 
                              threshold              threshold 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  International 
1)      Holdings, Inc. 
BlackRock,  BR Jersey 
Inc. (Chain  International 
1)      Holdings L.P. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  (Singapore) Holdco 
1)      Pte. Ltd. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock HK Holdco 
Inc. (Chain  Limited 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Lux Finco 
Inc. (Chain  S.a.r.l. 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Japan 
Inc. (Chain  Holdings GK 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Japan 
Inc. (Chain  Co., Ltd. 
1) 
BlackRock, 
Inc. (Chain  Trident Merger, LLC 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Investment 
2)      Management, LLC 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  International 
3)      Holdings, Inc. 
BlackRock,  BR Jersey 
Inc. (Chain  International 
3)      Holdings L.P. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 3, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 1 
Inc. (Chain  LP 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 
Inc. (Chain  West Bay Finco 
3)      Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 
Inc. (Chain  West Bay IV Limited 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Group 
Inc. (Chain  Limited 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Finance 
Inc. (Chain  Europe Limited 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Investment 
3)      Management (UK) 
       Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
4) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
4) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  International 
4)      Holdings, Inc. 
BlackRock,  BR Jersey 
Inc. (Chain  International 
4)      Holdings L.P. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Australia 
Inc. (Chain  Holdco Pty. Ltd. 
4) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Investment 
4)      Management 
       (Australia) Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 4, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 6, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Delaware 
Inc. (Chain  Holdings Inc. 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Institutional Trust 
5)      Company, National 
       Association 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
6) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
6) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 4, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
6) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 6, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
6) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Delaware 
Inc. (Chain  Holdings Inc. 
6) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Fund 
Inc. (Chain  Advisors 
6) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
7) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
7) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
8) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
8) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  International 
8)      Holdings, Inc. 
BlackRock,  BR Jersey 
Inc. (Chain  International 
8)      Holdings L.P. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  (Singapore) Holdco 
8)      Pte. Ltd. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock HK Holdco 
Inc. (Chain  Limited 
8) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Asset 
Inc. (Chain  Management North 
8)      Asia Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
9) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
9) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  International 
9)      Holdings, Inc. 
BlackRock,  BR Jersey 
Inc. (Chain  International 
9)      Holdings L.P. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 3, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
9) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 1 
Inc. (Chain  LP 
9) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 
Inc. (Chain  West Bay Finco 
9)      Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 
Inc. (Chain  West Bay IV Limited 
9) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Group 
Inc. (Chain  Limited 
9) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Finance 
Inc. (Chain  Europe Limited 
9) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  (Netherlands) B.V. 
9) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Asset 
Inc. (Chain  Management 
9)      Deutschland AG 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
10) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
10) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  International 
10)      Holdings, Inc. 
BlackRock,  BR Jersey 
Inc. (Chain  International 
10)      Holdings L.P. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 3, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
10) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Canada 
Inc. (Chain  Holdings LP 
10) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Canada 
Inc. (Chain  Holdings ULC 
10) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Asset 
Inc. (Chain  Management Canada 
10)      Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
11) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
11) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Capital 
Inc. (Chain  Holdings, Inc. 
11) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Advisors, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
11) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
12) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
12) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  International 
12)      Holdings, Inc. 
BlackRock,  BR Jersey 
Inc. (Chain  International 
12)      Holdings L.P. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 3, 
Inc. (Chain  LLC 
12) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 1 
Inc. (Chain  LP 
12) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 
Inc. (Chain  West Bay Finco 
12)      Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 
Inc. (Chain  West Bay IV Limited 
12) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Group 
Inc. (Chain  Limited 
12) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Finance 
Inc. (Chain  Europe Limited 
12) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Advisors 
Inc. (Chain  (UK) Limited 
12) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
13) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial 
Inc. (Chain  Management, Inc. 
13) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  International 
13)      Holdings, Inc. 
BlackRock,  BR Jersey 
Inc. (Chain  International 
13)      Holdings L.P. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  (Singapore) Holdco 
13)      Pte. Ltd. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  (Singapore) Limited 
13)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      JE00B6T5S470 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      POLY 
LEI Code:    213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  148047 
EQS News ID:  1298939 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1298939&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 10, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

POLYMETAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.