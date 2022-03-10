

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Real estate services provider Savills (SVS.L) on Thursday reported profit before income tax of 183.1 million pounds for the full year, more than doubled from 83.2 million pounds reported last year.



Underlying profit before income tax was 200.3 million pounds compared with 96.6 million pounds last year.



Profit for the year increased to 146.2 million pounds or 99.8p per share from 67.6 million pounds or 47.9p per share last year.



Revenue rose 23% to 2.147 billion pounds from 1.741 billion pounds a year earlier.



Further, the company's Board has recommended a final dividend of 12.75p, a supplemental interim dividend of 15.6p as well as a one-time special dividend of 27.05p, a total of 55.4p per share, to be paid on 17 May to Shareholders on the register at 8 April.







