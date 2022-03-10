- (PLX AI) - Andritz to supply hydro- and electro-mechanical equipment for 216 MW Upper Trishuli 1 hydropower plant in Nepal.
- • Completion scheduled for 2026
- • The Andritz scope of supply for the hydromechanical equipment includes design, engineering, manufacturing, shipping, installation, testing, and commissioning of radial gates, vertical gates, hoists, stoplogs, and penstocks
- • The order for the electromechanical equipment comprises basic and detailed design of the turbine and generator components, complete electrical power systems, balance of plant, automation, installation, and commissioning
