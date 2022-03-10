- (PLX AI) - ISS Acquisition of ISS A/S shares by Group CEO.
- • ISS CEO purchased 14,000 shares in ISS A/S and now holds a total of 165,000 shares in the company
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|15,140
|15,290
|09:29
|15,190
|15,350
|09:30
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|09:16
|ISS CEO Buys Another 14,000 Shares
|(PLX AI) - ISS Acquisition of ISS A/S shares by Group CEO.• ISS CEO purchased 14,000 shares in ISS A/S and now holds a total of 165,000 shares in the company
► Artikel lesen
|09:10
|Acquisition of ISS A/S shares by Group CEO
|Mi
|Acquisition of ISS A/S shares by persons closely associated to Group CEO
|Di
|ISS A/S: Major Shareholder Announcement
|28.02.
|ISS Nominates Lars Petersson as Deputy Chairman
|(PLX AI) - ISS nominates Lars Petersson as new board member and Deputy Chair.• Lars Petersson is Group President and CEO of Hempel Group, a global coating manufacturer headquartered in Denmark• Deputy...
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|ISS A/S
|13,570
|-12,59 %