The US private equity giant is interested in the French renewable energy producer as part of its expansion strategy in the renewable energy sector.From pv magazine France US investor KKR is considering the acquisition of French renewable energy company Albioma. "Following market rumors, Albioma confirms that it is conducting preliminary discussions with KKR," said the French independent energy producer, which operates solar, geothermal and biomass plants. Bloomberg had reported on March 8 that the US private equity group could take over Albioma for around €1.1 billion, as part of its strategy ...

