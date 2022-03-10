Panasonic has unveiled a new product in Japan with a PV-based charging function that uses a heat pump and hot water storage unit to save energy by maintaining bathwater temperatures at constant levels.From April 20, Japan's Panasonic will start offering a new air-source heat pump that can be combined with residential rooftop solar for water heating. The Eco Cute solution includes a heat pump and hot water storage unit that purportedly saves energy by maintaining bathwater temperatures at a constant level. It also helps homeowners to save energy at night by using heat from their bathwater. In ...

