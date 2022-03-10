DJ Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MFEX LN) Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 10-March-2022 / 09:18 CET/CEST

FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 09-Mar-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 50.9822

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5760654

CODE: MFEX LN

ISIN: LU1646360971

