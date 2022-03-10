According to Telecoming's latest research by 2022, British users will lead European ePublishing spending

Media enter the mobile economy as 73% of readers access news via a smartphone globally and DCB will become a powerful sales engine for media, offering subscriptions for mobile readers.

LONDON, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- British users will spend $995M on ePublishing this year, above the rest of European countries such as Spain ($729M), Germany ($393M) and Italy ($209M). These data come from the last report carried out by Telecoming, a company specializing in digital services monetization technology. The country's ePublishing sector's turnover, which includes newspapers, magazines and digital books, will increase to $1,175M in 2026.

This industry will benefit from Direct Carrier Billing (DCB), a digital payment technology that will become a powerful sales engine for media offering a subscription model.

According to Telecoming estimations, the total end-user DCB spend on ePublishing will reach $849M in Europe, and the UK will contribute with $154M, so 18%. The figure will increase in the next five years to $200,6M in the United Kingdom and $1,204M in Europe.

The proportion of the carrier billing formula over all billed digital ePublishing Revenue will be 15% in the UK at the end of 2022; this figure will rise to 17% in the next five years. At a European level, it will remain at 22% over the following years, and the countries that will lead this consumption model will be Germany (33%), France (30%) and Sweden (29%).

DCB is the most suitable payment method for mobile press

According to Reuters Institute, 54% of European users access news through a smartphone - this figure reaches 73% globally. Direct Carrier Billing is the optimal payment technology for press monetization, allowing publishers to charge users through their mobile bills and securely guarantee their data privacy.

The UK is the largest market in terms of spending on ePublishing and the subscronomics market, which is related to the socio-economic movement beyond the subscription economy.

Patricia Peiró Hergueta, Chief Communications Officer of Telecoming, highlighted during her participation in the Publishing Show, "this year there will be more than 103 million active subscriptions in the United Kingdom. It is the largest market in Europe, valued at more than $16,000M. Subscronomics is an unstoppable trend, and the media have already jumped on this bandwagon with such potential. Due to its user experience, privacy and simplicity, DCB will become a powerful sales engine for media offering subscriptions for mobile readers." The Publishing Show is the main event in the United Kingdom for publishers, newspapers, content and technology providers.

About Telecoming

Telecoming is an international company specialized in digital services monetization technologies. It deploys solutions aimed at improving mobile payment processes and advertising technology. A scalable, flexible, and secure platform seamlessly integrates revenue generation tools for companies operating in the digital environment. Leader on the economics of digital content since 2008, Telecoming currently operates in 21 countries. The London Stock Exchange has acknowledged the firm as one of the most inspiring European organizations. Moreover, it's among Europe's fastest-growing companies, according to Morningstar's Inc. 5,000 ranking. For more information, please visit: www.telecoming.com