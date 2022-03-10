Huawei and Meinergy plan to build a facility that could end up being Africa's largest solar-plus-storage project. Huawei will supply its storage tech for the installation.Huawei Digital Power Technologies, a unit of Chinese multinational tech giant Huawei, has signed a deal with Ghana-based solar project developer Meinergy Technology to build a 1GW solar plant and 500MWh of storage at an unspecified location in Ghana. Under the terms of the deal, Huawei will supply storage systems for the project. Meinergy will be responsible for the development and construction of the facility. "Meinergy has ...

