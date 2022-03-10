Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma – Durchbruch für die LPD-Technologie?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143DP ISIN: FR0004125920 Ticker-Symbol: ANI 
Tradegate
10.03.22
11:02 Uhr
57,10 Euro
-2,50
-4,19 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
AMUNDI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMUNDI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
56,9557,0511:30
56,9557,0511:31
Dow Jones News
10.03.2022 | 10:07
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AMUNDI S&P 500 - UCITS ETF - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ AMUNDI S&P 500 - UCITS ETF - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI S&P 500 - UCITS ETF - USD (D) (500D) AMUNDI S&P 500 - UCITS ETF - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s) 10-March-2022 / 09:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI S&P 500 - UCITS ETF - USD (D)

DEALING DATE: 09/03/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 45.9187

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10000

CODE: 500D

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU2391437253 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      500D 
Sequence No.:  148278 
EQS News ID:  1299511 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1299511&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 10, 2022 03:35 ET (08:35 GMT)

AMUNDI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.