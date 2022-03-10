Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.03.2022
InnoCan Pharma – Durchbruch für die LPD-Technologie?!
Dow Jones News
10.03.2022 | 10:25
122 Leser
ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RUSSIA RTS: Suspension Notice

DJ ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RUSSIA RTS: Suspension Notice

ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RTS (RUSE) ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RUSSIA RTS: Suspension Notice 10-March-2022 / 08:52 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV (THE "FUND") 9^th March 2022 Suspension Notice - Euronext Dublin Listing and trading of the under-mentioned securities of ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV has been suspended on Euronext Dublin, as detailed below. 

Date and time 
of the     2022-03-09T17:30:00Z 
communication: 
Action type:  Suspension of trading and listing 
Reasons for  Request from the Issuer for suspension pursuant to LR 
the action:  5.3.24 of Euronext Dublin Listing Rules following the 
        suspension of dealing of the fund. 
Effective   2022-03-09T17:30:00Z 
from: 
Ongoing:    True 
Trading venue XMSM 
(s): 
Issuer name:  ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV 
Issuer Legal 
Entity 
Identifier   213800QD9KHP2X37ET62 
(LEI): 
        ITI Funds Russia RTS Equity UCITS ETF SICAV | A (USD) 
Sub-Fund:   ISIN: LU1483649312 
 
        ITI Funds Russia-focused USD Eurobond UCITS ETF SICAV | 
Sub-Fund:   A (USD) 
        ISIN: LU1483649825 This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1483649312 
Category Code: SUS 
TIDM:      RUSE 
LEI Code:    213800QD9KHP2X37ET62 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  148282 
EQS News ID:  1299127 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1299127&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 10, 2022 03:52 ET (08:52 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
