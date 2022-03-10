DJ ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RUSSIA RTS: Suspension Notice

ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RTS (RUSE) ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RUSSIA RTS: Suspension Notice 10-March-2022 / 08:52 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV (THE "FUND") 9^th March 2022 Suspension Notice - Euronext Dublin Listing and trading of the under-mentioned securities of ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV has been suspended on Euronext Dublin, as detailed below.

Date and time of the 2022-03-09T17:30:00Z communication: Action type: Suspension of trading and listing Reasons for Request from the Issuer for suspension pursuant to LR the action: 5.3.24 of Euronext Dublin Listing Rules following the suspension of dealing of the fund. Effective 2022-03-09T17:30:00Z from: Ongoing: True Trading venue XMSM (s): Issuer name: ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV Issuer Legal Entity Identifier 213800QD9KHP2X37ET62 (LEI): ITI Funds Russia RTS Equity UCITS ETF SICAV | A (USD) Sub-Fund: ISIN: LU1483649312 ITI Funds Russia-focused USD Eurobond UCITS ETF SICAV | Sub-Fund: A (USD) ISIN: LU1483649825 This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1483649312 Category Code: SUS TIDM: RUSE LEI Code: 213800QD9KHP2X37ET62 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 148282 EQS News ID: 1299127 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1299127&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 10, 2022 03:52 ET (08:52 GMT)