

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Danish brewer, Carlsberg A/S (CABGY.PK), said on Thursday that due to the uncertainty and impact the Russian aggression in Ukraine may have on the company, the Group is suspending its full-year earnings guidance.



In addition, Carlsberg will stop producing and selling its flagship brand, Carlsberg, in the Russian market. However, Baltika Breweries will be operated as a separate business, with an aim to sustain its workers and their families.



For the fiscal 2022, the company had projected an organic operating profit growth of 0 to 7 percent.



In 2021, Russia and Ukraine accounted for around 13 percent of the Group's revenue and approximately nine percent of the operating earnings from its three regions.



The brewer also noted its assets in both countries may also be subject to non-cash impairment and write-down, following ongoing crisis.



Earlier, the company had announced that there would be no new investments or exports from Carlsberg into Russia.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CARLSBERG-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de