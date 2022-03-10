Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.03.2022
InnoCan Pharma – Durchbruch für die LPD-Technologie?!
WKN: A14NU0 ISIN: AU0000XINEX3 
Frankfurt
10.03.22
08:06 Uhr
0,416 Euro
-0,002
-0,48 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ATLANTIC LITHIUM LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATLANTIC LITHIUM LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Atlantic Lithium Limited Announces Vale Vincent Mascolo - Passing of our CEO and MD

Vale Vincent Mascolo - Passing of our CEO and Managing Director

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2022 / It is with deep sadness that the Board of Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM:ALL)(OTCQX:ALLIF) announces the sudden passing of our friend, colleague and CEO, Vincent Mascolo.

Vincent was the founder and unstoppable driving force behind the Company since its inception and worked tirelessly to build Atlantic Lithium Limited into the Company it is today. Vincent was a well-respected and highly regarded member of the mining and exploration community, serving on the board of several listed companies and providing valuable guidance and mentorship to its members globally.

His passion, devotion and relentless energy for family, friends, the Company and colleagues was core to his being. Vincent will be sorely missed and fondly remembered.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

In the immediate term, all communications should be directed to Len Kolff, Amanda Harsas or Neil Herbert via atlantic@yellowjerseypr.com. Further announcements will be made in due course.

For any further information, please contact:

Atlantic Lithium Limited

Len Kolff (Chief Operating Officer)
Amanda Harsas (Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary)
Neil Herbert (Chairperson)
www.atlanticlithium.com.au
atlantic@yellowjerseypr.com

Tel: +61 2 8072 0640

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Nominated Adviser
Jeff Keating
Charlie Bouverat

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Canaccord Genuity Limited

Joint Company Broker
Raj Khatri
James Asensio
Harry Rees

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 4500

Liberum Capital Limited

Joint Company Broker
Scott Matheson
Edward Thomas
Kane Collings

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000

SI Capital Limited

Joint Company Broker
Nick Emerson
Jon Levinson

Tel: +44 (0) 1483 413 500
Tel: +44 (0) 207 871 4038

Yellow Jersey PR Limited

Henry Wilkinson
Dominic Barretto

Tel: +44 (0)20 3004 9512

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atlantic Lithium Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/692481/Atlantic-Lithium-Limited-Announces-Vale-Vincent-Mascolo--Passing-of-our-CEO-and-MD

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
