NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Product Information (60/22)

To simulate Corporate Actions adjustments in EqD test, Nasdaq will run the following Corporate Action with the specified date: Ex-date: March 11, 2022 Underlying: MOWI Corporate action: Extra + ordinary dividend Conditions: Ordinary dividend of NOK 1.00 per share and an extraordinary dividend of NOK 0.40. For contact details please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1049919