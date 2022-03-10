Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
GlobeNewswire
10.03.2022 | 11:29
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Product Information (60/22)

To simulate Corporate Actions adjustments in EqD test, Nasdaq will run the
following Corporate Action with the specified date: 

Ex-date: March 11, 2022

Underlying: MOWI

Corporate action: Extra + ordinary dividend

Conditions: Ordinary dividend of NOK 1.00 per share and an extraordinary
dividend of NOK 0.40. 

For contact details please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1049919
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
