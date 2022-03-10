Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2022) - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to provide its shareholders an outline of the 2022 program for the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. The Schaft Creek project is managed through the Schaft Creek Joint Venture ("SCJV"). Teck Resources Limited ("Teck") is the Operator of the SCJV and holds a 75% interest with Copper Fox holding the remaining 25% interest.

2022 Program Highlights

Advancing the project with focus on key areas including Environmental, Communities, Permitting, Engineering and Geoscience.

Review currently envisaged construction timeline and offsite infrastructure costs to reduce initial development cost, reduce the payback period and improve the overall investment case.

Collection of additional metallurgical samples to confirm throughput assumptions, improve metal recoveries, and ensure a 'fit for purpose' process design flowsheet and associated equipment selection.

Collection of additional geotechnical data in key areas to further improve the life of mine ("LOM") strip ratio to reduce operational costs and associated greenhouse gas emissions.

A review of environmental baseline data requirements in accordance with the updated project configuration and envisaged permit requirements.

5,000 m drill program focused on geotechnical and metallurgical data collection.

Budget of C$6.6 million.

Elmer B. Stewart, President and CEO of Copper Fox, stated, "The emphasis in 2022 will be to advance the Schaft Creek project by augmenting the metallurgical, geotechnical, and environmental data while aligning these activities with the cultural and social traditions of the Tahltan Nation. These activities are focused on continuing the investigations and confirmations of value-add opportunities to allow potential initiation of a future Prefeasibility Study."

Program Summary

Social:

Strengthen and fulfill our commitments included in the Tahltan Nation Communications and Engagement Agreement while seeking further collaboration with the Tahltan Nation on cultural and social traditions initiatives.

Environmental Baseline:

Activities include the completion of an environmental baseline monitoring field program that will focus on climatology, hydrology, and water sampling as well as flora-fauna studies. Environmental baseline data and project regulatory requirements will be reviewed in accordance with the current project configuration to define an updated permitting program and timeline.

Technical:

A 5,000 m drill program that focuses on metallurgical (2,500 m) and geotechnical drilling (2,500 m) is proposed. The metallurgical drilling will allow for the collection of sufficient material to complete a metallurgical test program to meet Preliminary Economic Assessment industry standards definition. The geotechnical drilling will ensure sufficient data is available to support an updated mine plan design and identify opportunities to improve pit design and potentially further reduce the Strip Ratio as well as strengthening geotechnical assumptions of the modified Tailings Management Facility.

Camp Upgrade

Camp upgrades include refurbishment of bunkhouses, the washhouse and office, upgrades to the kitchen, and improving the water source and sewer system for the camp to meet provincial guidelines. These upgrades will improve the safety and efficiency of the planned 2022 program and future field programs.

Elmer B. Stewart, MSc. P. Geol., President and CEO of Copper Fox, is the Company's non-independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approves the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.

About Copper Fox

Copper Fox is a Tier 1 Canadian resource company focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. The principal assets of Copper Fox and its wholly owned Canadian and United States subsidiaries, being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., are the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia and a 100% ownership of the Van Dyke oxide copper project located in Miami, Arizona. For more information on Copper Fox's other mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at http://www.copperfoxmetals.com.

