Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of BeammWave AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (124/22)

Listing of BeammWave AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market On request of BeammWave AB (publ), company registration number 559093-1902, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's class B shares and equity rights to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from March 11, 2022. Shares Short name: BEAMMW B ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Maximum number of class B shares to be listed: 6,896,730 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0016799068 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 251185 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 559093-1902 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------------------------ MIC code: SSME ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Trading currency: SEK ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Equity Rights Short name: BEAMMW TO1 B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of warrants to 3,709,730 be listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: 2 TO1 entitles to 1 B-share at a subscription price of SEK 20,50 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: September 1, 2023 - September 29, 2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: September 27, 2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017161425 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 251248 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------- 10 Technology ---------------- 1010 Technology ---------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission on +46 8 503 000 50.